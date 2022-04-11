Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.45 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.77.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $342.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.33 and its 200 day moving average is $360.55. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.