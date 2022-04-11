Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.60 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 426,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Western Union at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 46.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 22.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Western Union by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.88 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

