Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.77 Million in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 409,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.28% of Stem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stem by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 53.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stem by 80.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,049 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Stem in the third quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $71,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $823,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,121 shares of company stock worth $2,975,850. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Stem Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.