Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $8.12 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $92,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after buying an additional 2,178,637 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,545,000 after buying an additional 1,960,151 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

AVTR stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

