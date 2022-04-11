Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $6.78 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 485,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 926,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,389,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $145.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.