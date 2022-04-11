Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,147,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of HIG opened at $74.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

