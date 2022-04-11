Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $7.04 Million Investment in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 237,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ozon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ozon by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ozon by 1,948.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

OZON opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $67.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

OZON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

