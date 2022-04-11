Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $7.58 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in State Street by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.17 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

