Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,542 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Boise Cascade at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

