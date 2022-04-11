Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after buying an additional 257,464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,187,000 after buying an additional 224,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,198,000 after buying an additional 47,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

DRE stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.