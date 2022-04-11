Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 349,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.59% of OceanFirst Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Lebel III sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $118,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

