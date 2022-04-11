Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock worth $170 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

NYSE INGR opened at $89.52 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.