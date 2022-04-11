Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 461,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.66% of Innoviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at $177,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

