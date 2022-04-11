Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 100,585 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $56.54 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

