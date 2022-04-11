Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 144,589 iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.60% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $45.09 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

