Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 187,459 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $36.74 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

