Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 26,612 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 83.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Shares of APD stock opened at $251.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

