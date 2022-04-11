Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $6.77 Million Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.48% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in PAR Technology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,417 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 933,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,389,000 after acquiring an additional 189,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,256,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

PAR Technology stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.94.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

