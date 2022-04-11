Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $7.35 Million Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 374,687 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Banc of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 245,893 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 545.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 137,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banc of California stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

