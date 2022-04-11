Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $7.96 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $269.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.76 and its 200-day moving average is $307.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.65.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

