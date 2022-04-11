Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $168.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $180.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.70.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

