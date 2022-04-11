Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Textron by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

