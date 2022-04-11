Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $161.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

