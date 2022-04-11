Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,384.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,638.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,719.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,796.41. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

