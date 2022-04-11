AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALA. CSFB raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.32. The company had a trading volume of 569,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,552. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.99. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$20.86 and a 1 year high of C$30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

