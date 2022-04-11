Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.92

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

