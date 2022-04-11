Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 262,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,268. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.