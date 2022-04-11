AMATEN (AMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $192.00

AMATEN (AMA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $378,783.62 and $192.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

