Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $117.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.37 billion and the highest is $120.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $108.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $541.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $634.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $611.55 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,127.76.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,089.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,671.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,262.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.