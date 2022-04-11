Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Up 4.2%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 1,273,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,520,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
