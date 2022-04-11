Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Up 4.2%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 1,273,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,520,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

