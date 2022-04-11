Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.46.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.