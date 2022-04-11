Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.12 on Monday. Ambev has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

