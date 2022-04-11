AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 852,946 shares of company stock worth $17,958,292. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

