Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AA4 remained flat at $GBX 31 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 69,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.69. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 32 ($0.42).

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

In other Amedeo Air Four Plus news, insider Stephen Le Page acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,396.14). Also, insider Robin Hallam acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,509.77).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.