American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,577. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

