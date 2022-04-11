American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NYSE AXL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.09. 32,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

