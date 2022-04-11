American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.61

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 1.01.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

