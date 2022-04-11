American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

