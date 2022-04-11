American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $183.70 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.88.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

