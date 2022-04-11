American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.73

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 7975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

AVD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $672.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Vanguard by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

