American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,368 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of American Water Works worth $93,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.00. 9,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.