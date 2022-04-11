Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

USAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 67.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americas Silver by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 134,307 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 270,919 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

