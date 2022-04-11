Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) PT Raised to $43.00 at Northland Securities

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

