Analysts Anticipate Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Custom Truck One Source reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

