Analysts Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBS traded up $16.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $454.56. The stock had a trading volume of 893,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.76 and a 200 day moving average of $617.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.19 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

