Analysts Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.35. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 38,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,570 shares of company stock worth $254,396 and have sold 48,948 shares worth $165,469. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 207.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.