Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. WhiteHorse Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $353.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

