Analysts Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALAGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,051. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 42.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 661,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Earnings History and Estimates for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

