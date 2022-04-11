Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. 5,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,947. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -551.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.