Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,792,000 after purchasing an additional 627,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

